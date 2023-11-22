Caste census in Raj if we remain in power: Rahul





"The first thing that the Congress will do after retaining power in Rajasthan is go for a caste census. It will also be conducted at the national level after Congress comes to power at the Centre," Gandhi said.





A caste census is necessary as the country's Dalits and people belonging to backward classes should know their real numbers.





"The big question is how wealth is being distributed in this country today," he said.





"Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to call himself an OBC but as soon as I demanded a caste census," he started saying there is only one caste in the country -- the poor," Gandhi said.





PM Modi diverts attention, industrialist Gautam Adani picks pockets, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah wields the lathi, the Congress leader said. PTI

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dholpur, Gandhi slammed the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, saying it has shattered the dreams of lakhs of youth who wanted to defend the nation.