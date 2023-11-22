Caste census in Raj if we remain in power: Rahul

Caste census in Raj if we remain in power: RahulNovember 22, 2023 15:05
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said a caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan if his party retains power in the state.
Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dholpur, Gandhi slammed the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, saying it has shattered the dreams of lakhs of youth who wanted to defend the nation.
"The first thing that the Congress will do after retaining power in Rajasthan is go for a caste census. It will also be conducted at the national level after Congress comes to power at the Centre," Gandhi said.
A caste census is necessary as the country's Dalits and people belonging to backward classes should know their real numbers.
"The big question is how wealth is being distributed in this country today," he said.
"Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to call himself an OBC but as soon as I demanded a caste census," he started saying there is only one caste in the country -- the poor," Gandhi said.
PM Modi diverts attention, industrialist Gautam Adani picks pockets, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah wields the lathi, the Congress leader said. PTI
TOP STORIES
A glimmer of hope: Debt, hybrid funds may gain currency in Samvat 2080
Riding the wave of the equity market, the mutual fund (MF) industry experienced double-digit growth in Samvat 2079, concluding the Hindu calendar year close to the Rs 50 trillion assets under management milestone. After a subdued 6 per...
'Mandbuddhi': BJP hits back at Rahul over his 'panauti' remark
At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "PM means Panauti Modi", insinuating the prime minister's presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side,...