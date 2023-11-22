Big news in 24 hrs, say tunnel collapse rescuers





Officials supervising the rescue operation believe they are close to making a critical breakthrough.Additional Secretary Technical, Road and Transport Mahmood Ahmed said on Wednesday that some big news is expected in the next 24 hours as an additional 880-millimeter pipe has also been pushed 21 metres through the rubble to free 41 workers.





The official said since Tuesday night they have pushed three more pipes, reaching 40-50 metres through horizontal drilling inside the tunnel.





At a press conference with the former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Bhaskar Khulbe held at the mouth of the tunnel, Ahmad said, "An additional 800 mm pipe has also been pushed 21 metres inside the tunnel".





The official said that around 12:45 am, "They started drilling through the auger machine" and so far, "we have pushed through three more pipes..."





"As long as we reach 45-50 metres inside the tunnel, we will not be able to give you the exact time. We are also doing horizontal drilling, we have entered around 8 metres from there as well...," he said.





He added: "If there are no obstacles, some big news may be received tonight or tomorrow morning. An iron rod has also come along with the debris. It is a matter of happiness that this iron in the middle of laying the pipeline did not create any problems for us..." -- ANI

