RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
At -3.3C the coldest place in Kashmir is...
November 22, 2023  11:54
File pic
File pic
Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of this season as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday. Fog engulfed the valley in the morning hours, disrupting incoming air traffic to Srinagar international airport. However, normal flight operations resumed soon as the fog dissipated due to increase in temperature. 

 The dense fog cover in the mornings is due to the intensifying cold wave conditions in the valley. 

 Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius compared to minus 1.2 degrees Celsius a night earlier, the officials said adding it was the coldest night in the city this winter.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir as the minimum settled at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius while Pulwama recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, they said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Screen Time Affecting Your Child's Brain?
Is Screen Time Affecting Your Child's Brain?

Screen time, referring to the time children spend watching television or playing computer games, was found to impact the development of executive functions of brain such as working memory, planning and responding flexibly to changing...

'Women can thrive at any age'
'Women can thrive at any age'

'It doesn't matter if you are from abroad or Indian, we are told that there's a prime time for a female actor.' 'It's time that people understand there is no certain age for women to thrive in.'

Why Sahara Fell From Grace
Why Sahara Fell From Grace

The bubble burst when the Sahara founder took the decision to go public. It was an ambitious decision, but taken without any due diligence, recalls Sudhir Bisht.

Quiet Welcome For World Champions
Quiet Welcome For World Champions

There was no fan fare at the airport as the players quietly departed for their homes from the airport.

After 4 days, drilling resumes at Silkyara tunnel
After 4 days, drilling resumes at Silkyara tunnel

The resumption of drilling with the auger machine is likely to speed up the rescue efforts.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances