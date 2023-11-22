At -3.3C the coldest place in Kashmir is...





Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of this season as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday. Fog engulfed the valley in the morning hours, disrupting incoming air traffic to Srinagar international airport. However, normal flight operations resumed soon as the fog dissipated due to increase in temperature.