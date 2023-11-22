Akbaruddin Owaisi threatens cop, booked





Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, contesting from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad for the upcoming polls in Telangana, was addressing a public meeting on Tuesday night, where the station house officer of Santosh Nagar police station and other police officials went for bandobust duty.





Akbaruddin, seeking re-election from the Chandrayangutta seat, after noticing the SHO near the dais approached towards him "pointing out his finger" and asking the police official to leave from the place after being reportedly asked to stop his speech for allegedly exceeding the time limit of 10 pm as per the Model Code of Conduct for the election.





In a video, that went viral on social media, Akbaruddin Owaisi is seen moving towards the police official after telling him "Inspector saab I have a watch with me. Shall I give my watch to you. You leave (from here)".





Akbaruddin Owaisi further said no can stop him from speaking and if he signals (his supporters), then the police official would be forced to run away from the place.





"Do you think that I have become weak after facing knives and bullets. I still have a lot of courage. There is still five minutes left and I will speak...No one can stop me. If I give a signal then you will have to run away...shall we make him run? They come to weaken us," Akbaruddin Owaisi is heard saying in the video. -- PTI

A case was registered against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly threatening and obstructing a police official from performing official duty, during the legislator's election campaign, the police said.