41 bed-hospital readied in Uttarkashi for labourers trapped in tunnel
November 22, 2023  20:38
A 41-bed hospital was readied on Wednesday at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur in this district for the care of 41 trapped labourers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel. 

Rescue efforts at the tunnel gained momentum on Wednesday with the American auger machine resuming drilling through the accumulated rubble at the collapsed site inside the tunnel and penetrating up to 45 metres by the afternoon to prepare an escape passage for the trapped labourers. 

Around 12 metres more have to be dug through the rubble to lay two more 800 mm diametre steel pipes of 6 metre length each for the stranded workers to crawl through. 

All the hospitals in the district as well as AIIMS, Rishikesh have been kept on high alert. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has arrived at the Matli helipad on way to an on-the-spot inspection of the rescue operations. 

Officials said a team of 15 doctors has been deployed. 

A makeshift hospital consisting of eight beds has also been set up at the site for the immediate medical care of the trapped workers if required. 

Several ambulances and a helicopter have been kept on standby, they said. -- PTI
