2 Army personnel killed in encounter in Rajouri
November 22, 2023  17:38
Two Army personnel were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The fierce gunfight was underway as two terrorists were trapped at the site, they said.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation, the police said.

In the gunbattle, one officer and a soldier lost their lives and another sustained injuries, officials said.

The injured has been shifted to a hospital.   -- PTI
