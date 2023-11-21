Woman smashes headlights of KSRTC bus in Kerala in suspected road rage





The police said the woman allegedly smashed the headlights of the bus using a lever.





It is suspected that the bus had earlier scratched her car's rear view mirror while overtaking her vehicle, the police said.





They have identified the owner of the car as a Ponkunnam resident, adding that his daughter-in-law was the suspect.





The police have directed the woman to appear before it.





The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus was on its way to Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram. -- PTI

A woman on Tuesday allegedly smashed the headlights of a state-run transport bus at Kodimatha in Kottayam, Kerala, in a suspected road rage incident.