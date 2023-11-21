Woman smashes headlights of KSRTC bus in Kerala in suspected road rage

Woman smashes headlights of KSRTC bus in Kerala in suspected road rageNovember 21, 2023 22:32
File image
A woman on Tuesday allegedly smashed the headlights of a state-run transport bus at Kodimatha in Kottayam, Kerala, in a suspected road rage incident.
The police said the woman allegedly smashed the headlights of the bus using a lever.
It is suspected that the bus had earlier scratched her car's rear view mirror while overtaking her vehicle, the police said.
They have identified the owner of the car as a Ponkunnam resident, adding that his daughter-in-law was the suspect.
The police have directed the woman to appear before it.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus was on its way to Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Violence will continue in Manipur unless...: Eastern Army commander
The Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief also said India is giving shelter to anyone from Myanmar seeking refuge, including common villagers, army or police, in Mizoram and Manipur, but not armed cadres of militant groups...