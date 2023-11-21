RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will invest Rs 20000 cr in Bengal in 3 yrs: Ambani
November 21, 2023  17:17
image
At the Bengal Global Business Summit event, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani says, "Reliance will leave no stone unturned to accelerate West Bengal's growth. Reliance has invested close to Rs 45,000 crores in West Bengal. We plan to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crores in the next 3 years in the state.

"Reliance Foundation has taken up an ambitious project to renovate and restore the Kalighat temple in Kolkata. We are in the process of repairing the entire temple complex including the centuries old heritage structures."
