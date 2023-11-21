RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stock markets recover after 2-day decline
November 21, 2023  17:08
KBK Infographics
Benchmark stock indices rebounded on Tuesday after two days of decline following buying in metal, banking and energy shares and a bullish trend in the US markets. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 275.62 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 65,930.77. During the day, it jumped 427.21 points or 0.65 per cent to 66,082.36. 

 The broader Nifty went up by 89.40 points or 0.45 per cent to 19,783.40. Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Titan, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. -- PTI
