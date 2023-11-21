Ramayana may be included in NCERT textbooks





The panel has also recommended that the Preamble of the Constitution be written on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages, the committee's chairman, Prof C I Issac told ANI over phone.





The Social Science Committee of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) set up to revise the social sciences curriculum for schools, has made several proposals including the introduction of the Indian knowledge system, the Vedas and Ayurveda in textbooks.





The suggestions have been part of the final position paper on social sciences, which is a key perspective document that helps in the development of new NCERT textbooks on the subject. The proposal has yet to get a final nod from NCERT.





"The panel has made recommendations for the classification of history into four periods: the classical period, the mediaeval period, the British era, and modern India. Till now, there have been only three classifications of Indian history- ancient, Medieval and modern India," Issac, a retired history professor, said.





"Under the classical period, we have recommended that Indian epics --Ramayana and Mahabharata -- be taught. We have recommended that the student have an idea of who Rama was and what his purpose was. A little bit about the epic," said Isaac.





The panel has also proposed that textbooks should give space to all dynasties that ruled India instead of just one or two. Isaac informed that the panel has suggested that the book contain information about victories and heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose.





"The students must know about the Indian heroes and their struggles and victories so that they can get confidence," he said.





"We have also suggested that the Preamble should be written on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages," he added.





The panel has also proposed that the name Bharat should replace the word India in textbooks. -- ANI

