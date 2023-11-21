RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajasthan polls: Modi holds roadshow in Jaipur
November 21, 2023  19:56
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday evening amid tight security. 

As the prime minister began his roadshow from the Sanganeri Gate in the walled city of Jaipur, a huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him. 

The roadshow will traverse through Bapu Bazaar, Kisahapole Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Bazaar, Badi Chaupad and Johari Bazaar before culminating at Sanganeri Gate. 

Earlier in the day, Modi held election rallies in Baran, Kota and Karauli districts and targeted the Congress government in the state over the issues of law-and-order situation and corruption. 

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Very cordial relationship with Mamata, no difficulties: Bengal guv
Very cordial relationship with Mamata, no difficulties: Bengal guv

Bose, who completed a year as the governor on Tuesday, said his priority is the well-being of the people of the state.

BWF nomination for Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty
BWF nomination for Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were on Tuesday nominated for the Player Year of the Award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time!
Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time!

Indian cueist Pankaj Advani rallied to win the IBSF World Billiards Championship title in Doha on Tuesday for a staggering 26th time, beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final.

Bowlers Beware! 5-run penalty for slow overs in ODIs, T20Is
Bowlers Beware! 5-run penalty for slow overs in ODIs, T20Is

ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI and T20Is, five-run penalty on third offence

RIL to invest additional Rs 20,000 cr in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani
RIL to invest additional Rs 20,000 cr in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an additional Rs 20,000-crore investment for West Bengal over the next three years. Ambani said the fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions,...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances