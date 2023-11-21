RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul must apologise for 'panauti PM' remark: BJP
November 21, 2023  16:54
Soon after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by indirectly blaming him for India's loss to Australia in the World Cup Final, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the usage of such a word for the Prime Minister and asked Wayanad MP to apologise. 

 "What happened to you, Rahul Gandhi? You are using such words for the Prime Minister of the country. Our Prime Minister met the players and motivated them. Winning or losing is part of the game. Rahul Gandhi needs to apologise," Prasad said.

 Asking Rahul Gandhi to learn from the past, Prasad said, "You need to learn from the past. Your mother (Sonia Gandhi) used the word 'Maut ka saudagar' (dealer of deaths) for Narendra Modi and see where is the Congress now." 

 Earlier Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Barmer claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium is the reason behind India's World Cup final loss. "Our guys were playing well, they would have won the world cup. But 'Panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Rahul said while campaigning at Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday. -- PTI
