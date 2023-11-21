Privileges panel summons Bidhuri over hate remarks

Privileges panel summons Bidhuri over hate remarksNovember 21, 2023 20:10
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri
The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri next month over his objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party member Danish Ali.
The committee has also called Danish Ali to give oral evidence on December 7.
Bidhuri has been asked to appear on the same day after the BSP MP deposes before the panel. On an earlier occasion, Bidhuri had not appeared before the committee while expressing his inability to do so.
Bidhuri had made remarks against Ali during the Special session of Parliament in September when the House was discussing the success of the Chandrayan-III mission.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the MPs' complaints on the issue involving Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against Ali to the Privileges Committee in September.
While Ali and several other opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, had demanded action against Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member "incited" the South Delhi MP when he speaking in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
RIL to invest additional Rs 20,000 cr in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an additional Rs 20,000-crore investment for West Bengal over the next three years. Ambani said the fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions,...