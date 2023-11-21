RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Privileges panel summons Bidhuri over hate remarks
November 21, 2023  20:10
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri
The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri next month over his objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party member Danish Ali. 

The committee has also called Danish Ali to give oral evidence on December 7. 

Bidhuri has been asked to appear on the same day after the BSP MP deposes before the panel. On an earlier occasion, Bidhuri had not appeared before the committee while expressing his inability to do so. 

Bidhuri had made remarks against Ali during the Special session of Parliament in September when the House was discussing the success of the Chandrayan-III mission. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the MPs' complaints on the issue involving Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against Ali to the Privileges Committee in September. 

While Ali and several other opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, had demanded action against Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member "incited" the South Delhi MP when he speaking in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Very cordial relationship with Mamata, no difficulties: Bengal guv
Very cordial relationship with Mamata, no difficulties: Bengal guv

Bose, who completed a year as the governor on Tuesday, said his priority is the well-being of the people of the state.

BWF nomination for Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty
BWF nomination for Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were on Tuesday nominated for the Player Year of the Award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time!
Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time!

Indian cueist Pankaj Advani rallied to win the IBSF World Billiards Championship title in Doha on Tuesday for a staggering 26th time, beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final.

Bowlers Beware! 5-run penalty for slow overs in ODIs, T20Is
Bowlers Beware! 5-run penalty for slow overs in ODIs, T20Is

ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI and T20Is, five-run penalty on third offence

RIL to invest additional Rs 20,000 cr in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani
RIL to invest additional Rs 20,000 cr in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an additional Rs 20,000-crore investment for West Bengal over the next three years. Ambani said the fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions,...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances