RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA arrests one more person in Visakhapatnam espionage case
November 21, 2023  01:33
image
The NIA on Monday arrested a man in the Visakhapatnam espionage case, which is related to leak of classified defence information through a Pakistani ISI spy network, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. 

Amaan Salim Shaikh was arrested from Mumbai following raids at two locations in the Maharashtra capital and another at Hojai in Assam, the official said

He is the third accused to be arrested in the case. 

Four people, including Pakistani operatives, were charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency in the case. 

"Shaikh was found to be involved in the activation of SIM cards that were being used by Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket, which first came to light in 2021, when the counter intelligence cell, Andhra Pradesh, registered the case on January 12, 2021, under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Official Secrets act," the spokesperson said. 

The NIA took over the case in June. During the raids, the spokesperson said, NIA teams also seized two mobile-phones from the location Shaikh was arrested. 

Two more mobile-phones and a host of sensitive documents were seized from other raided locations. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

6-inch lifeline pipe reaches trapped men in Silkyara, to send food and oxygen
6-inch lifeline pipe reaches trapped men in Silkyara, to send food and oxygen

A six-inch pipe has been laid at the Silkyara tunnel through which nutritious food and medicines could be supplied to the 41 labourers, trapped for over a week after parts of the under-construction structure collapsed following a landslide.

Former Pak players hail India's WC run: 'Their cricket is in a good place'
Former Pak players hail India's WC run: 'Their cricket is in a good place'

The Pakistan cricket fraternity showered the Indian team with praise for their incredible run to the final of the ODI World Cup, with the legendary Wasim Akram saying their cricket "is in a good place" despite the loss to Australia in...

Guv delaying bills has become an 'endemic': Kerala to SC
Guv delaying bills has become an 'endemic': Kerala to SC

The top court also issued a notice to Attorney General R Venkataramani asking that either he or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assist it in the hearing. The court will now hear the Kerala government's plea on Friday.

Australia's victory in Ahmedabad caps the best World Cup win: Vaughan
Australia's victory in Ahmedabad caps the best World Cup win: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan rated Australia's World Cup triumph as the best in the tournament's history after they upstaged a rampaging India in front of a vociferous crowd.

Hours after arrest in POCSO case, HC orders K'taka seer's release, stays NBW
Hours after arrest in POCSO case, HC orders K'taka seer's release, stays NBW

After he was set free, the seer was staying at the Virakta Math in Davangere, from where he was arrested by the Chitradurga police on on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances