NIA arrests one more person in Visakhapatnam espionage case





Amaan Salim Shaikh was arrested from Mumbai following raids at two locations in the Maharashtra capital and another at Hojai in Assam, the official said





He is the third accused to be arrested in the case.





Four people, including Pakistani operatives, were charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency in the case.





"Shaikh was found to be involved in the activation of SIM cards that were being used by Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket, which first came to light in 2021, when the counter intelligence cell, Andhra Pradesh, registered the case on January 12, 2021, under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Official Secrets act," the spokesperson said.





The NIA took over the case in June. During the raids, the spokesperson said, NIA teams also seized two mobile-phones from the location Shaikh was arrested.





Two more mobile-phones and a host of sensitive documents were seized from other raided locations. -- PTI

The NIA on Monday arrested a man in the Visakhapatnam espionage case, which is related to leak of classified defence information through a Pakistani ISI spy network, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.