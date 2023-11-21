RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata invited to Oxford University to deliver speech
November 21, 2023  20:44
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to deliver a speech at Oxford University and she has accepted it, pro-vice-chancellor of the institute Jonathan Michie said on Tuesday. 

Michie, however, did not elaborate. Speaking at the inaugural day of the seventh edition of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, he said 
"We have invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to deliver her speech at Oxford University". 

She has agreed to it, Michie, who is also the president of Kellogg College in Oxford, added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED attaches Rs 752 cr of National Herald assets in money laundering probe
ED attaches Rs 752 cr of National Herald assets in money laundering probe

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Ltd and its holding company Young Indian, the central probe agency said in a statement.

It may take less than 3 days to rescue trapped tunnel workers if ...: Official
It may take less than 3 days to rescue trapped tunnel workers if ...: Official

He further said that the "focus is on horizontal drilling" as rock formation has created challenges for vertical drilling.

Stop false and misleading advertisements, SC warns Ramdev's Patanjali
Stop false and misleading advertisements, SC warns Ramdev's Patanjali

During the brief hearing, the bench asked Patanjali Ayurved not to publish misleading claims and advertisements against modern systems of medicine.

Very cordial relationship with Mamata, no difficulties: Bengal guv
Very cordial relationship with Mamata, no difficulties: Bengal guv

Bose, who completed a year as the governor on Tuesday, said his priority is the well-being of the people of the state.

BWF nomination for Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty
BWF nomination for Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were on Tuesday nominated for the Player Year of the Award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances