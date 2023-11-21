RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India gets you there: Vir Das on winning Emmy
November 21, 2023  09:56
Update: Actor-comic Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for his stand-up special "Vir Das: Landing" in the best comedy series category, the organisers said. 

 The awards ceremony was held in New York on late Monday night. This was the second nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with popular British teen sitcom "Derry Girls" season three. 

 Bagging the International Emmy award for the best comedy series is "an incredible honor that feels like a dream," said Das. 

 "Winning an Emmy for 'Vir Das: Landing' in the 'Comedy Category' is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see 'Vir Das: Landing' resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special," Das said in a statement. 

 Das is also the first Indian comedian to achieve the feat. 

 "My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there," he added. 

 Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were the other Indian artists to be nominated at the annual international awards ceremony. -- PTI
