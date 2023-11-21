RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Five elephants including two calves electrocuted in Jharkhand
November 21, 2023  17:51
File image
Five elephants including two calves were electrocuted Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday night after they came in contact with a live wire, a forest official said. 

The incident took place at Beniasai village in the copper township of Musabani, around 45 km from Jamshedpur under Ghatsila sub-division, divisional forest officer Mamta Priyadarshi told PTI on Tuesday. 

She said forest officials rushed to the spot and drove away four more elephants of the same herd still moving in the nearby areas. 

The autopsy of the carcass will be conducted only after the four elephants were safely driven away, the official said. 

SP (rural) Rishabh Garg said villagers had reported movement of a herd of elephants in the area for the last couple of days. -- PTI
