Doing multiple rescue missions, says tunnel expert





Speaking to ANI, from the site of the tunnel Professor Dix said the rescuers have several options to bring home the workers.





"I think the team here have done a wonderful job. It's just fantastic. The 900 pipeline is one of the options. The 900 pipe which is there, which I've seen, and I'm going to go have another look at this morning. It's by far the best and fastest means to get the men, but it has its technical difficulties and that's why we're doing multiple rescue missions," Dix told ANI.





"We've got mission from the top, missions from the front, mission from the side. The men are coming home. We're just not sure which door they're going to use... Maybe that will work. We're knocking on the top door. We're knocking on all these doors. Which one opens? Not sure," he added.





He said two locations have been identified for the vertical drilling, and both are on the Silkyara side of the high-altitude under-construction tunnel.





Professor Dix who is considered a leading expert in underground tunnelling is confident that all 41 workers will be rescued.





"We're going to rescue these men. When I arrived here, I said, there's 41 men coming home and there's no one else going to be hurt," Professor Dix said.





"And everyone here from the government agencies, that's what they're working on. And I am absolutely convinced, and all the agencies are here, they're working closely together and the mission is clear," Dix added.

