RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cyber security of new Parliament building: RS panel calls IT ministry officials
November 21, 2023  23:09
image
A Rajya Sabha committee has called top officials of the electronics and IT ministry this week to hear about the measures put in place to enhance cyber security of member services and secure the new building of Parliament. 

The new building is called the Parliament House of India, while the old building has been renamed as Samvidhan Bhavan. 

The Committee on Information and Communication Technology Management in Rajya Sabha has called the secretary of the ministry of electronics and Information Technology on Friday over issues of cyber security and the manner in which it is addressing the same. 

The issues of cyber security include the measures put in place to enhance cyber security of "member services" and secure the new building of Parliament. 

The panel will separately hear the views of the secretary of the Department of Financial Services and representatives of Punjab National Bank on the regulatory framework and the measures being taken by them on implementing mechanisms for cyber security and digital identity and digital payment mechanisms and the steps being taken to enhance the same, according to the meeting schedule. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Violence will continue in Manipur unless...: Eastern Army commander
Violence will continue in Manipur unless...: Eastern Army commander

The Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief also said India is giving shelter to anyone from Myanmar seeking refuge, including common villagers, army or police, in Mizoram and Manipur, but not armed cadres of militant groups...

FIFA WC qualifiers: Qatar dominates, Indian hopes crushed
FIFA WC qualifiers: Qatar dominates, Indian hopes crushed

The visiting side scored through Moustafa Tarek Mashal (4th minute), Almeoz Ali (47th) and Yusuf Adurisag (86th).

Ex-student opens fire from air pistol in Kerala school, arrested
Ex-student opens fire from air pistol in Kerala school, arrested

A former student, Jagan, went to the Vivekodayam school at Thrissur and took out a gun from his bag after entering the staff room and later went to various classrooms, terrorising students and staff.

ED attaches Rs 752 cr of National Herald assets in money laundering probe
ED attaches Rs 752 cr of National Herald assets in money laundering probe

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Ltd and its holding company Young Indian, the central probe agency said in a statement.

It may take less than 3 days to rescue trapped tunnel workers if ...: Official
It may take less than 3 days to rescue trapped tunnel workers if ...: Official

He further said that the "focus is on horizontal drilling" as rock formation has created challenges for vertical drilling.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances