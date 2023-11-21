Cyber security of new Parliament building: RS panel calls IT ministry officials





The new building is called the Parliament House of India, while the old building has been renamed as Samvidhan Bhavan.





The Committee on Information and Communication Technology Management in Rajya Sabha has called the secretary of the ministry of electronics and Information Technology on Friday over issues of cyber security and the manner in which it is addressing the same.





The issues of cyber security include the measures put in place to enhance cyber security of "member services" and secure the new building of Parliament.





The panel will separately hear the views of the secretary of the Department of Financial Services and representatives of Punjab National Bank on the regulatory framework and the measures being taken by them on implementing mechanisms for cyber security and digital identity and digital payment mechanisms and the steps being taken to enhance the same, according to the meeting schedule. -- PTI

A Rajya Sabha committee has called top officials of the electronics and IT ministry this week to hear about the measures put in place to enhance cyber security of member services and secure the new building of Parliament.