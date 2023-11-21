RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Caste census is X-ray of India: Rahul
November 21, 2023  13:02
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an 'X-ray' of the country.

"If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation," he said while addressing an election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur. 

 Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor. 

"Modi said there is only one caste in the country- the poor but he did not say that there is another caste of billionaires also. That is Adani, Ambani's caste. They have a special caste," he said. 

 The former Congress president charged that Modi's job is to divert public attention while Adani pickpockets and added that "they are a team". PTI
