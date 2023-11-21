RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Camera that helped rescuers see tunnel survivors
November 21, 2023  10:02
On the tenth day of rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, a significant milestone was achieved after an endoscopic flexi camera was successfully inserted into the collapsed section.

Visuals from the special camera facilitated the first interaction with the trapped workers. The endoscopic camera is mainly used for minimally invasive medical procedures. Doctors us this to check interior organs for diagnosis and treatment. Here the rescue teams are using a flexi endoscopic camera. The flexi wire allows the device to move along the shape of the pipeline.

The rescue team is still involved in formulating further strategies for the rescue operation of the workers trapped in the tunnel.

The first visuals of the trapped workers that emerged with the help of the endoscopy camera showed the workers speaking to the rescue teams informing them that they were healthy.

The workers could be seen standing in the tunnel, wearing their protective helmets. -- ANI
