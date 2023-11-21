RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army installs 104-ft tall national flag near LoC in Tithwal
November 21, 2023  23:55
File image
File image
The Indian Army on Tuesday installed a 104-ft tall national flag near the Line of Control in the Tithwal area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. 

"The flag was hoisted by General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai at the Tithwal-Chileana Crossing Point," an official said in Srinagar. 

The flag, which is less than 100 metres from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has been named Azmat-e-Hind, the official said. 

Senior officers from the Army and civil administration were present at the flag-hoisting ceremony. 

The towering flag pole is a testament to the resilience of the people of Karnah Valley who continue to stand tall despite facing numerous challenges from both the enemy and nature, the official said. 

Following the flag hoisting, Lt Gen Ghai inaugurated the first edition of the Tiranga Cup 2023 cricket tournament at the Shan-e-Tithwal cricket ground. 

The tournament is being played over 23 days from 21st November at Tithwal. -- PTI
