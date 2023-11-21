1 held for pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover

Almost two months after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a flyover in the national capital, Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained a youth from Haryana, according to sources.

The detained youth is suspected of having painted graffiti in Delhi and other parts of India at the behest of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, the police sources said on Tuesday.





Raids are underway in Punjab, they said.





Police had registered an FIR on September 27 after pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found on the Kashmere Gate flyover. -- PTI