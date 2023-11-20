RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
U'khand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling to begin
November 20, 2023  10:57
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the ongoing operations to rescue the 41 workers who have been trapped since last week in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

 In a statement by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), PM Modi said that Central Government is providing the necessary rescue equipment and resources and that the workers will be evacuated safely with mutual coordination between centre and Uttarakhand government. 

The PM added that there is need to maintain the morale of the stranded workers.

 Early this morning, heavy machines were seen arriving at the Silkyara tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed that had collapsed in the early hours of November 12. 

 The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is all set to initiate work on a vertical pipeline to provide essential items, facilitated by the completed approach road by Border Roads Organisation in just one day. 

 Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) is also all geared up for vertical drilling for which equipment was mobilized from Gujarat and Odisha through Railways as the 75-ton equipment could not be airlifted. 

 Secretary, Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Anurag Jain had on Sunday said that a five-point action plan to rescue the trapped workers. 

 National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHDCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have been assigned one option each.The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the construction wing of the Indian Army have also been assisting in the rescue operation. 

 The plan involves drilling operations from three sides of the tunnel, there will be a vertical drilling operation from the top of the hill under which the workers are trapped. Also, efforts will continue to drill horizontally through the debris blocking the tunnel at the Silkyara side. 

There is also an operation to drill a small tunnel from the Barkot side will also begin. 

 Neeraj Khanna, Secretary Nodal, speaking on the rescue operation said that instructions have been given to the rescue team to complete the rescue operation of the workers trapped in the tunnel as early as possible. Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Bhaskar Khulbe and Deputy Secretary in Prime Minister's Office Mangesh Ghildiyal also gave strict instructions to the rescue team.

 Bhasker Khulbe, Deputy Secretary Mangesh Ghildiyal and Secretary Disaster Management Ranjeet Sinha have left for Dehradun, according to the Secretary, Nodal. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) is currently working on a 6-inch pipeline for food supply, having completed drilling 39 meters out of the 60-meter target, an official statement said on Sunday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Post-World Cup defeat, Dravid keeps mum on future
Post-World Cup defeat, Dravid keeps mum on future

Rahul Dravid needs time to reflect on his future with the national team even as his his two-year contract ended on Sunday.

Australia's road to sixth ODI World Cup trophy
Australia's road to sixth ODI World Cup trophy

After defeats in their opening two matches, Australia came roaring back, winning their next nine games in succession

Silencing 130,000 fans: Travis Head's WC final revelation
Silencing 130,000 fans: Travis Head's WC final revelation

'Never expected this, not in a million years, truly an exceptional day. A lot better than sitting on the couch at home'

Rohit reveals what went wrong in World Cup final
Rohit reveals what went wrong in World Cup final

Rohit Sharma's Candid Admission: India not good enough in World Cup final

Australia lift sixth title as curtains drop on record-breaking World Cup
Australia lift sixth title as curtains drop on record-breaking World Cup

The 2023 World Cup culminated with Australia extending their World Cup title wins to six with a six-win over India in the final played here on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances