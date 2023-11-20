RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN guv gives nod to prosecute ex-AIADMK ministers
November 20, 2023  19:10
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
The Tamil Nadu Governor has accorded sanction to prosecute former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ministers namely Dr C Vijayabaskar and BV Ramana in the gutka scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, state law minister S Regupathy said in Chennai on Monday. 

With the sanction from Governor RN Ravi, the CBI would chargesheet Vijayabaskar (then health minister) and Ramana (then commercial taxes minister), Regupathy told reporters. 

The gutka scam had rocked the state and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, then as the opposition party, assured to ensure a fair investigation in the case after it came to power. -- PTI
