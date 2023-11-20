Teen soldier taken hostage, killed by Hamas: IDF





He shared that Marciano was left injured during the ongoing combat in which her captive was killed and Hamas took her to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza where she was murdered.





"19-year-old IDF Corporal Noa Marciano was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during the massacre of October 7th. Noa was taken into Gaza alive, she was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza City next to the Shifa Hospital. During ongoing combat, in the vicinity of where she was held captive, Noa's Hamas captor was killed and Noa was injured. I repeat, she was only injured. An independent pathological report has determined Noa's injuries were not life-threatening. I repeat, Noa's injuries were not life-threatening," he said.





He added, "According to the intelligence we have in our hands, concrete intelligence: Hamas terrorists took Noa into Shifa hospital where she was murdered quickly. Hamas murdered Noa inside Shifa Hospital. Our thoughts are with Noa's family."





Reiterating Israel's stand that Israel will not stop until they get back the hostages and affirming that Hamas is hiding behind the hostages in Shifa hospital.





He said, "The world must remember, Hamas is holding the elderly, men, women, children, babies; Babies! hostage. The Israel Defense Forces have a moral obligation to bring everyone, every one of our hostages home. We will not rest until we do. Hamas was hiding and murdering our hostages in Shifa Hospital. Hamas was building terror tunnels under Shifa Hospital. By now the truth is clear: Hamas wages war from hospitals, wages terror from hospitals. Everyone who cares about the future of humanity must condemn Hamas." -- ANI

