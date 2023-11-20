RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suryakumar Yadav leads India in T20 series vs Aus
November 20, 2023  22:00
Suryakumar Yadav was on Monday named as India captain for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, which begins from November 23 at Visakhapatnam. 

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as vice-captain for the series against the newly-crowned ODI champions, as the hosts only picked three players from the recent World Cup squad Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar himself. 

However, Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru and he will take over the role of vice-captain from Gaikwad. 

The India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
