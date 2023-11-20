RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shami shares this warm picture with the PM
November 20, 2023  15:39
The word class Mohammed Shami shares this picture from yesterday: "Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!"

Team India crumbled to mighty Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, losing out on their opportunity to clinch a third World Cup trophy for the country.
