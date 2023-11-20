Shami shares this warm picture with the PM

Shami shares this warm picture with the PMNovember 20, 2023 15:39
The word class Mohammed Shami shares this picture from yesterday: "Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!"
Team India crumbled to mighty Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, losing out on their opportunity to clinch a third World Cup trophy for the country.