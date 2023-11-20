Shami shares this warm picture with the PM





Team India crumbled to mighty Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, losing out on their opportunity to clinch a third World Cup trophy for the country.

The word class Mohammed Shami shares this picture from yesterday: "Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!"