Rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet out on furlough again





Earlier in February, the Dera chief was also granted three weeks' furlough.





He has been incarcerated since 2017 in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. Furlough is a type of leave from the prison.





The period is for 14 days in a year but the extension may be granted citing certain reasons after an application is submitted to the prison superintendent.





Earlier Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.





CBI had registered the case on the orders passed by the high court of Punjab and Haryana in 2003 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at police station Sadar in Kurukshetra.





It was alleged that Ranjit Singh, a resident of village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra was murdered on July 10, 2002, when he was working in his fields at village Khanpur Kolian of District Kurukshetra in Haryana. -- ANI

