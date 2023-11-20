RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


People not supposed to be roaming around on highways, says SC
November 20, 2023  20:17
image
People are not supposed to roam around on highways, the Supreme Court said on Monday while refusing to entertain a plea raising the issue of safety and protection of pedestrians on highways. 

The court was hearing a petition challenging an order passed by the Gujarat high court on a plea raising issues pertaining to the safety and protection of pedestrians on highways. 

Dismissing the plea, the high court had said no positive directions can be given as the reliefs claimed in the petition would be a matter of policy decisions. 

It had said for the grievances raised in the plea, it was open for the petitioners to approach the Union ministry of road transport and highways. 

The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia. 

The counsel for the petitioners said the issue raised in the plea pertained to the safety and protection of pedestrians on highways. 

"How do pedestrians come on a highway?" the bench asked, adding that there has to be discipline. 

Referring to statistics, the counsel said there has been a huge increase in the number of road accidents involving pedestrians in the country. -- PTI
