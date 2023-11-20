RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


OpenAI employees threaten to quit in support of Altman
November 20, 2023  21:01
Sam Altman. Pic: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Support has come from Sam Altman, the sacked chief of OpenAI from unexpected quarters. 

The company's staff has risen in support and in revolt, as a majority of OpenAI's staff has written an open letter threatening to quit unless Altman is reinstated, reports Financial Times

FT says the letter, which has been reviewed by it, is signed by more than 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees. 

'We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgment and care for our mission and employees,' FT has quoted from the letter. 

The letter accuses the board of 'being incapable of overseeing OpenAI'. 

Ominously, it also warns that Microsoft, which on Monday announced that Altman has joined it to lead an AI team, has also assured them that there are openings for all of OpenAI's employees, reports FT.
