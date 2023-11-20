RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Notorious goon attacked inside jail in Kerala
November 20, 2023  17:54
Notorious goon Maradu Aneesh, who was housed in the high-security prison in Thrissur, was attacked by fellow prisoners on Monday, jail sources said. 

A senior jail official of the Viyyur central jail said two prisoners -- Ashraf and Hussain -- attacked Aneesh using a sharp object and injured him. 

"A jail official was also injured in the incident," the official told PTI

Both of them were shifted to a nearby hospital after they were given first aid at the jail. Jail sources said the prisoners allegedly shaped a steel scale or a similar object to make a sharp weapon to attack Aneesh. 

Aneesh, who was arrested by the Kerala police from a private hospital in Kochi on November 7, where he was undergoing treatment, was recently shifted to the high-security prison in Thrissur. 

The police said there are over 45 criminal cases against Aneesh in Kerala itself.
