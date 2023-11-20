Notorious goon attacked inside jail in Kerala





A senior jail official of the Viyyur central jail said two prisoners -- Ashraf and Hussain -- attacked Aneesh using a sharp object and injured him.





"A jail official was also injured in the incident," the official told PTI.





Both of them were shifted to a nearby hospital after they were given first aid at the jail. Jail sources said the prisoners allegedly shaped a steel scale or a similar object to make a sharp weapon to attack Aneesh.





Aneesh, who was arrested by the Kerala police from a private hospital in Kochi on November 7, where he was undergoing treatment, was recently shifted to the high-security prison in Thrissur.





The police said there are over 45 criminal cases against Aneesh in Kerala itself.

