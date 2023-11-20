RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA books Pannun, SFJ for threats to AI flyers
November 20, 2023  18:20
A case has been registered against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening people flying Air India and the airline with closure of operations from November 19, the National Investigation Agency said on Monday. 

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

In video messages, released on November 4, Pannun had asked Sikhs to stop flying on Air India planes on and after November 19, citing a potential threat to their lives. Pannun, the self-proclaimed general counsel of the outlawed "unlawful association", Sikhs for Justice, released the video messages on various social media platforms. 

Following this a high alert was issued and investigations started by security forces in Canada, India and certain other countries where Air India flies. 

Pannun has been under the NIA's lens since 2019, when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against him. 

In September, the NIA had confiscated his share of a house and land in Amritsar in Punjab and Chandigarh. -- PTI
