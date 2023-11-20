Murmu inaugurates Eklavya school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, goes down memory lane





Expressing her happiness over the infrastructure of the school at Kuliana, Murmu, who hails from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, expressed confidence that with the opening of the school local children will have more opportunity for education.





Recollecting her childhood days, the 65-year-old president, who is the first person from the tribal community to occupy the country's highest office, said, "There was no school near our home during our childhood. Therefore, we had to go away from home for study."





"Many children were deprived of education at that time as there were no schools nearby, which is not the case today," she told the gathering.





Addressing the tribal children present at the programme, the president said that she too hails from a humble background like them.





She got the opportunity to serve the citizens, because of her education. Murmu said that education can make children successful as it is the key to economic and social well-being.





She advised parents to educate their children as they can then contribute to the progress of the country and society along with their own development. -- PTI

