RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Martians in UFO in Imphal? Rafale jets scrambled
November 20, 2023  12:22
File pic
File pic
 The Indian Air Force (IAF), soon after receiving information about the sighting of unidentified flying objects near the Imphal airport on Sunday, scrambled its Rafale fighter aircraft to search for them.

The sighting of the UFO over the Imphal airport happened around 2:30 pm after which a few commercial flights were affected yesterday.

"Soon after information about the UFO near the Imphal airport was received, a Rafale fighter aircraft from a nearby airbase was scrambled to go and search for the UFO," defence sources told ANI.

"The aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carried out low-level flying over the suspected area to look for the UFO but it did not find anything there," they said, adding that after the first aircraft returned, one more Rafale fighter was sent for the search but the UFO was not seen around the area.

"The agencies concerned are trying to find out the details of the UFO as there are videos of the UFO over the Imphal airport," they said.

Soon after the Imphal airport was cleared for flying, the Shillong-headquartered Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force stated that it had activated its Air Defence response mechanism without giving any specific details of the steps taken by it.

Eastern Command, in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), said, "IAF activated its Air Defence response mechanism based on visual inputs from Imphal airport. The small object was not seen thereafter."

The Rafale fighters of the Indian Air Force are deployed at the Hashimara air base in West Bengal and keep flying from different air bases in the eastern sector along the China border.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Post-World Cup defeat, Dravid keeps mum on future
Post-World Cup defeat, Dravid keeps mum on future

Rahul Dravid needs time to reflect on his future with the national team even as his his two-year contract ended on Sunday.

Australia's road to sixth ODI World Cup trophy
Australia's road to sixth ODI World Cup trophy

After defeats in their opening two matches, Australia came roaring back, winning their next nine games in succession

Silencing 130,000 fans: Travis Head's WC final revelation
Silencing 130,000 fans: Travis Head's WC final revelation

'Never expected this, not in a million years, truly an exceptional day. A lot better than sitting on the couch at home'

Rohit reveals what went wrong in World Cup final
Rohit reveals what went wrong in World Cup final

Rohit Sharma's Candid Admission: India not good enough in World Cup final

Australia lift sixth title as curtains drop on record-breaking World Cup
Australia lift sixth title as curtains drop on record-breaking World Cup

The 2023 World Cup culminated with Australia extending their World Cup title wins to six with a six-win over India in the final played here on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances