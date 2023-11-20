RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets fall for 2nd day amid sell-offs
November 20, 2023  16:40
KBK Infographics
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the second straight session on Monday as investors offloaded auto, utility and commodity stocks amid fresh foreign fund outflows. 

 In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 139.58 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 65,655.15. During the day, it fell 246.93 points or 0.37 per cent to 65,547.80. The Nifty slipped 37.80 points or 0.19 per cent to 19,694.
