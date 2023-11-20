Israel shares pics of 30 kids held hostage by Hamas





They further urged the international community to take action to bring them home.





"While your children are at school, there are currently more than 30 Israeli babies, toddlers and children being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists. On #WorldChildrensDay we demand action from the international community. BRING OUR CHILDREN HOME!," Israel shared the post on X.





Further, Israel, on their official social media account on X, stressed that for 44 days, these children have been waiting to come home. "For 44 days we have been waiting for our children to come home and we are still waiting. Every minute counts. BRING OUR CHILDREN BACK HOME NOW," Israel stated on X.

On the occasion of World Children's Day, Israel shared pictures of children held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, stressing that there are more than 30 children, including babies and toddlers.