RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israel shares pics of 30 kids held hostage by Hamas
November 20, 2023  16:47
image
On the occasion of World Children's Day, Israel shared pictures of children held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, stressing that there are more than 30 children, including babies and toddlers. 

 They further urged the international community to take action to bring them home. 

 "While your children are at school, there are currently more than 30 Israeli babies, toddlers and children being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists. On #WorldChildrensDay we demand action from the international community. BRING OUR CHILDREN HOME!," Israel shared the post on X.

Further, Israel, on their official social media account on X, stressed that for 44 days, these children have been waiting to come home. 
 
 "For 44 days we have been waiting for our children to come home and we are still waiting. Every minute counts. BRING OUR CHILDREN BACK HOME NOW," Israel stated on X. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

35 boats gutted in massive fire at Visakhapatnam harbour
35 boats gutted in massive fire at Visakhapatnam harbour

The fire broke out in an area near the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal and an Indian Oil Corporation facility where fishing boats were anchored.

Tiger 3 Goes Past Tiger Zinda Hai, War
Tiger 3 Goes Past Tiger Zinda Hai, War

Tiger 3's seven day collections are the second highest ever after Pathaan.

'They dug themselves into a hole'
'They dug themselves into a hole'

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain said India's long tail restricted Kohli and Rahul from going all out during their partnership.

Guess Who Predicted Head's Stardom?
Guess Who Predicted Head's Stardom?

'I am a big fan of Travis Head as a cricketer, I believe he will be a future star for Australia in all forms of the game.'

Party On With Hansika!
Party On With Hansika!

Some outfits from the actor's wardrobe that you'd like to bookmark for December.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances