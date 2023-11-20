Israel: CCTV shows hostages taken to Gaza hospital





A military spokesman said one of them - a soldier - was murdered there.





Cpl Noa Marciano, 19, was killed after being taken into al-Shifa hospital with minor injuries, he said.





Israel said a tunnel had been found at the site which it claims was a Hamas command centre. Hamas denies that.





The Israeli military has released footage which it says shows hostages being taken into Gaza's largest hospital after the deadly Hamas attacks of 7 October.