Israel: CCTV shows hostages taken to Gaza hospital

Israel: CCTV shows hostages taken to Gaza hospitalNovember 20, 2023 10:07
The Israeli military has released footage which it says shows hostages being taken into Gaza's largest hospital after the deadly Hamas attacks of 7 October.
A military spokesman said one of them - a soldier - was murdered there.
Cpl Noa Marciano, 19, was killed after being taken into al-Shifa hospital with minor injuries, he said.
Israel said a tunnel had been found at the site which it claims was a Hamas command centre. Hamas denies that.
Read more here.