IAF flies out 36 tonnes of tunnel rescue material
November 20, 2023  23:35
Employing a C-17 and two C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, the IAF airlifted 36 tonne of critical equipment on Monday, continuing to lend assistance to efforts being made to rescue workers trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said. 

Rescuers on Monday pushed through a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel, a breakthrough that will help them supply larger quantities of food and possibly allow live visuals of the 41 workers trapped inside for eight days. 

So far, a four-inch existing tube was being used to supply oxygen and items like dry fruit and medicines into the section of the tunnel beyond the rubble of the collapsed portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand. 

The IAF has been ferrying heavy machineries to aid rescue operations at the tunnel site. 

"#IAF assistance for the rescue operations at Uttarkashi continues unabated. Employing a C-17 and two C-130 J aircraft, the IAF airlifted another 36 tonnes of critical equipment today. IAF #HADROps will continue until all the equipment is delivered," the Indian Air Force posted on X. -- PTI
