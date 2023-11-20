I am still JD-S Karnataka prez, will move court, says suspended leader Ibrahim





Ibrahim said he will be moving to court seeking a stay of his suspension from the party and will also be writing to the Election Commission in this regard.





Ibrahim was on November 17 suspended from the JD-S for alleged anti-party activities.





Gowda earlier had replaced Ibrahim as the party state president on October 19 and appointed his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in his place.





"I'm still the state president of JD-S even now. If he (Gowda) is national president, will be known on December 9...where will he (Gowda) remain as national president, if national council members and state presidents remove him?," Ibrahim said.





Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "I still appeal to Deve Gowda -- you are 90, don't do it (go with BJP) -- for the sake of your son. Don't sacrifice the principles you stood by for your entire life. Even when Ramvilas Paswan and Sharad Yadav went away, you stood by your ideology, and Janata Dal Secular came into existence (after the split of Janata Dal in 1999)."





A meeting of JD-S leaders from various states held in Thiruvananthapuram last week, decided to hold a national plenary session of the party at Bengaluru on December 9 to formally reject the decision of Gowda to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.





Party national vice-president CK Nanu had said unless Gowda revokes the decision to join the NDA, the party's plenary would be held on December 9 to formally reject the decision, and go ahead with further actions against Gowda for taking a unilateral decision. -- PTI

