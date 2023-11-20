Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies

Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter diesNovember 20, 2023 09:44
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his term as US president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
The Carter Centre said she died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health. The statement announcing her death said she "died peacefully, with family by her side" at 2.10 pm at her rural Georgia home of Plains.