External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Australian Deputy PM
November 20, 2023  23:23
image
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and other issues with Australian deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. Marles is in India for the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. 

 "A very good meeting with DPM and Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP of Australia. Spoke about recent developments that influence the Indo-Pacific strategic scenario. Also exchanged views on West Asia," Jaishankar posted on X. 

"And yes, we discussed yesterday's match. Congratulations Australia!" the minister added. 

Australia defeated India in the Sunday's ICC Cricket World Cup Final. -- PTI
