Drunk passenger on Jaipur-Blr flight misbehaves
November 20, 2023  12:51
image
A passenger on board an IndiGo flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru who was allegedly intoxicated and misbehaved with crew members despite multiple warnings was arrested, police said on Monday. 

After landing on November 17, the 32-year-old passenger was handed over to the police at the Kempegowda International Airport, a senior police officer said. 

"Based on the complaint received from IndiGo, we registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the passenger. He was later released on bail," he added.

IndiGo said in a statement that the passenger on flight 6E 556 was intoxicated and misbehaved with the crew despite multiple warnings. 

"The passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement authorities on arrival for further legal action. We regret the inconvenience caused to the other passengers," the airline said. PTI
