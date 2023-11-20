RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong calls govt's $4tn GDP claims 'bogus'
November 20, 2023  16:30
image
The Congress took a swipe at the ruling BJP on Monday for claiming that India's GDP has crossed the USD 4-trillion mark and alleged that the "bogus" news is only for generating euphoria and doing headline management. 

 In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said some Union ministers and the Maharashtra deputy chief minister have made a "fake" claim. 

 "Between 2:45 pm and 6:45 pm yesterday, when the nation was glued to watching the cricket match, various drumbeaters of the Modi government, including senior Union ministers from Rajasthan and Telangana, the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, as well as the PM's most favoured businessman, tweeted that yesterday itself India's GDP had crossed the USD 4 trillion mark," Ramesh said. 

 "This was totally fake and bogus news meant to generate more euphoria and a pathetic attempt at both sycophancy and headline management," he alleged. 

 In a post on X, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, "This is what dynamic, visionary leadership looks like! That's what our New India progressing beautifully looks like."

 "Congratulations to my fellow Indians as our nation crosses the $ 4 trillion GDP milestone! More power to you, more respect to you Hon PM Narendra Modi ji," he said.

 Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared a graphic on X and said, "India's moment of global glory as our GDP crosses USD 4 trillion. The rise of New India under PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership is truly unparalleled. #GDP." Billionaire Gautam Adani was also among those who hailed India's gross domestic product (GDP) crossing the USD 4-trillion mark, though there was no official confirmation if the country had indeed achieved the landmark. 

 The finance ministry and the National Statistical Office did not immediately comment on the viral social media posts on the country's GDP crossing USD 4 trillion. Highly-placed sources said the news is incorrect and India is still shy of the landmark. 

 An unverified screen grab from the live-tracking GDP feed for all countries, based on the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) data, has been widely shared on social media by many, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. It is very difficult to have live tracking of the GDP figures of all countries as the numbers from various sectors of the economy are available with a lag. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Party On With Hansika!
Party On With Hansika!

Some outfits from the actor's wardrobe that you'd like to bookmark for December.

55-meter-long tunnel found under Gaza hospital: Israel
55-meter-long tunnel found under Gaza hospital: Israel

The defence forces also highlighted that the tunnel entrance contains various defence mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole.

'You gave me my first ever hit!!!'
'You gave me my first ever hit!!!'

Sanjay Gadhavi passed away on November 19. His Dhoom stars pay him tribute.

Is This Bollywood's Hottest Hair Trend?
Is This Bollywood's Hottest Hair Trend?

What's chic and sexy at the same time? Why a shoulder length bob, of course!

6 Reasons To Invest In ELSS
6 Reasons To Invest In ELSS

Anamika Pareek explains the advantages of investing in tax-saving options like the equity-linked savings schemes.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances