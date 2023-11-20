Cong calls govt's $4tn GDP claims 'bogus'





In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said some Union ministers and the Maharashtra deputy chief minister have made a "fake" claim.





"Between 2:45 pm and 6:45 pm yesterday, when the nation was glued to watching the cricket match, various drumbeaters of the Modi government, including senior Union ministers from Rajasthan and Telangana, the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, as well as the PM's most favoured businessman, tweeted that yesterday itself India's GDP had crossed the USD 4 trillion mark," Ramesh said.





"This was totally fake and bogus news meant to generate more euphoria and a pathetic attempt at both sycophancy and headline management," he alleged.





In a post on X, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, "This is what dynamic, visionary leadership looks like! That's what our New India progressing beautifully looks like."





"Congratulations to my fellow Indians as our nation crosses the $ 4 trillion GDP milestone! More power to you, more respect to you Hon PM Narendra Modi ji," he said.





Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared a graphic on X and said, "India's moment of global glory as our GDP crosses USD 4 trillion. The rise of New India under PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership is truly unparalleled. #GDP." Billionaire Gautam Adani was also among those who hailed India's gross domestic product (GDP) crossing the USD 4-trillion mark, though there was no official confirmation if the country had indeed achieved the landmark.





The finance ministry and the National Statistical Office did not immediately comment on the viral social media posts on the country's GDP crossing USD 4 trillion. Highly-placed sources said the news is incorrect and India is still shy of the landmark.





An unverified screen grab from the live-tracking GDP feed for all countries, based on the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) data, has been widely shared on social media by many, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. It is very difficult to have live tracking of the GDP figures of all countries as the numbers from various sectors of the economy are available with a lag. -- PTI

