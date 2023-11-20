RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chandrababu gets bail
November 20, 2023  14:50
Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation scam case.
Dravid hails Rohit's leadership
Dravid hails Rohit's leadership

'He wanted to lead by example. I thought right through the tournament, he was quite superb in doing that. And yeah, I just can't speak more highly of him as a person and as a leader.'

It's That Man Head Again!
It's That Man Head Again!

This wasn't the first time the 29 year old delivered a match-winning knock on the global stage. Five months ago, he secured victory for Australia in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval with a rapid 163.

Remembering Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi
Remembering Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi

Sanjay Gadhvi once revealed to Subhash K Jha that he never wanted to make Dhoom.

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'
'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

'We are hoping that in three-four days we will surely get a positive result.'

Anushka Comforts Virat After Heartbreak
Anushka Comforts Virat After Heartbreak

Anushka Sharma's consoling hug for her husband Virat Kohli will endure as the image that captures the agony for the finest Indian cricketer of his generation.

