5 suspended, 2 issued show-cause notice in K'taka woman-daughter electrocution case

According to police, 23-year-old Soundarya, who was walking home after arriving from Tamil Nadu, along with her nine-month-year-old baby girl Leela died of burn injuries after she accidentally stepped on a live electric wire lying unattended on the pavement.





Her husband, Santosh Kumar, tried to save them but was helpless.





Their luggage-trolley bag and other belongings were seen lying scattered at the scene.





Five BESCOM officials -- who have now been suspended -- were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.





Energy minister KJ George took serious note of the accident and ordered suspension of officials, it said.





A detailed investigation will be conducted in the matter, the BESCOM said. -- PTI

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has suspended five of its officials for "dereliction of duties" and issued show cause notice to two senior officers after a woman and her daughter died due to electrocution here, officials said on Monday.