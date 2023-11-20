RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 suspended, 2 issued show-cause notice in K'taka woman-daughter electrocution case
November 20, 2023  18:36
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has suspended five of its officials for "dereliction of duties" and issued show cause notice to two senior officers after a woman and her daughter died due to electrocution here, officials said on Monday. 

Taking serious note of the Sunday's incident at Kadugodi sub-division, the state-owned BESCOM said it took action against them based on a prima-facie enquiry. 

According to police, 23-year-old Soundarya, who was walking home after arriving from Tamil Nadu, along with her nine-month-year-old baby girl Leela died of burn injuries after she accidentally stepped on a live electric wire lying unattended on the pavement. 

Her husband, Santosh Kumar, tried to save them but was helpless. 

Their luggage-trolley bag and other belongings were seen lying scattered at the scene. 

Five BESCOM officials -- who have now been suspended -- were arrested in connection with the incident, police said. 

"In a non-department fatal electrical accident, Soundarya (23) and her daughter Leela came in contact with a live 11KV wire fallen on the foot path of Hope Farm Signal and got electrocuted on Sunday morning around 5.30 am," a BESCOM statement said. 

Energy minister KJ George took serious note of the accident and ordered suspension of officials, it said. 

A detailed investigation will be conducted in the matter, the BESCOM said. -- PTI
