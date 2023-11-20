RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3,000 apply for Ayodhya Ram temple priest jobs
November 20, 2023  20:06
File image
File image
At least 3,000 candidates applied for posts of priests at the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust advertised vacancies, an official said on Monday. 

Of these, 200 candidates were selected for interviews on the basis of merit, the trust official said. 

The 200 candidates selected are facing interviews that are going on at Karsevak Puram, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's headquarters in Ayodhya. 

A three-member panel of Jaykant Mishra -- a Hindu preacher from Vrindavan -- and two mahants, Mithilesh Nandini Sharan and Satyanarayan Das, from Ayodhya are conducting the interviews, the official said. 

The trust will select 20 candidates. 

The selected candidates will be appointed as priests and deployed in different posts after six months of residential training. 

Those who are not selected will attend the training and be given certificates, said Govind Dev Giri, the trust treasurer. 

They will also have the chance to be called for the posts of priest that may be created in the future, he added. 

"What is 'Sandhya Vandan' , what are its procedures and what are the 'mantras' for this worship? What are the 'mantras' for worshipping Lord Ram and what are 'karma kand' for this? ... all these types of questions were asked to the candidates who had come for the interview," Giri said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

35 boats gutted in massive fire at Visakhapatnam harbour
35 boats gutted in massive fire at Visakhapatnam harbour

The fire broke out in an area near the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal and an Indian Oil Corporation facility where fishing boats were anchored.

We are rescuing those 41 men, says tunnelling expert Arnold Dix
We are rescuing those 41 men, says tunnelling expert Arnold Dix

President of International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, Arnold Dix arrived at the location site in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, to aid in the rescue efforts and expressed optimism over the prospects of rescue and relief...

Disha Is A Total Knockout In White
Disha Is A Total Knockout In White

Disha Patani could be easily crowned the most glam celeb at The Elle List 2023.

India core to our products and services: JPMorgan Chase CIO Lori Beer
India core to our products and services: JPMorgan Chase CIO Lori Beer

For Lori Beer, chief information officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co, largest banker in the US, India is a big part of the organisation's global technology footprint and is core to its products and services. This is evident from the fact that...

Cummins' 'Sweetest Moment'...
Cummins' 'Sweetest Moment'...

'To walk out for the toss and just see 130,000 blue Indian shirts, it's an experience you'll never forget.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances