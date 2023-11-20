RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 held for bursting crackers at Tiger 3 show
November 20, 2023  22:06
Three men have been arrested for bursting fire-crackers in a movie hall in Malegaon city in Nashik district during the screening of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 recently, the police said on Monday. 

The incident occurred during the 9-12 pm show of the movie in Mohan Cinema on November 12, which created panic among the audience and resulted in pandemonium. 

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. 

The police had registered a case under the Maharashtra Police Act at Malegaon Chhavani police station. 

Javed Khan and Bajroom Sheikh were arrested on November 17 and one more person on November 19. 

The trio was taken to the movie hall as part of the investigation on November 19, an official said, adding that further investigation is on.
