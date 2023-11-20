RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


18 rescued, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Maha
November 20, 2023  14:27
The dam at Vaitarna lake
At least two persons were missing after a tug boat carrying 20 workers capsized in the Vaitarna river in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday morning, police said. 

 Eighteen workers have been rescued so far, an official said. The incident took place at around 6 am when the workers were travelling in the tug boat of a company which is engaged in the construction of the JNPT-Vadodara Expressway, he said.

 A bridge is being constructed on the river as part of the project. While the boat was in the middle of the river, it capsized following which all the workers fell into the water body, the official said. Police, fire brigade and district administration were informed about the incident following which they rushed the spot. 

 The official said 18 workers have been rescued so far and search was on for the remaining two persons. Rescue operation was going on with the help of locals and fishing community members, he added.
