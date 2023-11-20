RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


13 drown in Bihar during Chhath festivities
November 20, 2023  22:19
File image
A total of 13 people drowned during Chhath festivities in different water bodies in seven districts of Bihar since Sunday, officials said. 

The deaths were reported in Patna, Khagaria, Samastipur, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Munger and Besusarai, a statement issued by the Bihar Disaster Management Department said on Monday. 

In Patna district, three persons drowned in a pond in Brahmpur area around 8.15 am, it said. 

"In Khagaria, three persons drowned in Chautham and Parbata areas in two separate incidents around 6.30 am on Monday. Besides, two persons each in Darbhanga and Samastipur districts and one each in Begusarai, Munger and Saharsa districts died due to drowning since Sunday," the statement said. 

The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed. -- PTI
